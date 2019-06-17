Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call to check names for the National Erebus Memorial

Monday, 17 June 2019, 9:50 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage


Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is asking family members of the 257 people who lost their lives to check the names that will be inscribed on the new National Erebus Memorial.

“I’m pleased to see that the Memorial is now in the developed design phase where officials are working closely with Studio Pacific Architecture on the details of the memorial,” says Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh.

“A strong desire from family members, and indeed a prominent feature of the chosen design, was for the names of those who died to be inscribed on the memorial.

“A list of names is now available to the public, and I encourage family members or family friends to check the list and get in touch with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage if there are any errors or questions. We are also keen to hear about preferred names.

“Erebus remains one of New Zealand's worst accidents. This Memorial will go some way in reflecting the loss felt by family and friends of the passengers and crew, as well as the impact on the nation,” says Ms Cavanagh.

The National Erebus Memorial project team has a complete list of passengers and crew from Flight TE901, cross-referenced with a list from Coronial Services, Air New Zealand, the Births, Deaths and Marriages office, and the NZ Police Museum.

The team is also working with Embassies and High Commissions to confirm the names of citizens from other nations.

To view the list of names and to provide feedback, visit the Ministry for Culture and Heritage website here: www.mch.govt.nz/national-erebus-memorial/name-list




