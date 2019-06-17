SH2 Karangahake Gorge closed overnight 17 and 18 June
Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: NZTA
17 June 2019
The NZ Transport Agency advises SH2
Karangahake Gorge will be closed for maintenance works
overnight 8pm to 5am tonight Monday 17 June and tomorrow
Tuesday 18 June.
Signage and cordons will be in place
between Paeroa and Waihi.
We remind motorists that
detours for this route are significant and will add
approximately an hour of additional travel time via SH29
(south) and SH25A (north).
Please plan ahead for your
journey.
We will post any updates on our website and
social media pages or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.
The NZ
Transport Agency wants to thank road users for their
understanding and
patience.
ends
