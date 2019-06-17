SH2 Karangahake Gorge closed overnight 17 and 18 June

17 June 2019

The NZ Transport Agency advises SH2 Karangahake Gorge will be closed for maintenance works overnight 8pm to 5am tonight Monday 17 June and tomorrow Tuesday 18 June.

Signage and cordons will be in place between Paeroa and Waihi.

We remind motorists that detours for this route are significant and will add approximately an hour of additional travel time via SH29 (south) and SH25A (north).

Please plan ahead for your journey.

We will post any updates on our website and social media pages or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.

The NZ Transport Agency wants to thank road users for their understanding and patience.

ends







© Scoop Media

