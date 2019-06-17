Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifesaving Gear Arrives in the Hurunui

Monday, 17 June 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

14/06/2018

The Hurunui is getting brand new, outdoor defibrillators to assist some of our most remote communities.

The New Zealand Red Cross have provided four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to our district and, in doing so, brought an additional safety net to some of our most isolated areas.

These AEDs came about after our Emergency Management Officer put in a request to the New Zealand Red Cross for an outdoor AED in Mount Lyford. The NZ Red Cross assessed the request in reference to their November 2016 Earthquake Recovery Programme. They then offered four new AEDs to the Hurunui, as part of the recovery programme, adding to our future resilience and preparedness.

Two of the four AEDs have already been installed, one in Mt Lyford, on the outside of the Mt Lyford Lodge, and the other in Scargill/Motunau Reserve, on the side of the squash courts. The remaining two are to be installed on the Conway Hall and at the Boylel River Department of Conservation Camping Ground.

Dean Eades, our Emergency Management Officer, explained perfectly how we are all feeling in light of the news AEDs. "We are over the moon that Red Cross have provided our more isolated communities with this lifesaving equipment” he said. “The new defibs [defibrillators] add to the resilience of our communities"

Karyn Jans, Part Owner/Operator of Mt Lyford Lodge, explained how the new outdoor unit [accessible at all hours] is great for the community. "For us it’s a lifesaving piece of equipment that is needed and is now accessible to the whole area.”



Michael Donoghue, Recovery Manager with New Zealand Red Cross, said: “The evidence is clear – these devices can save lives in an emergency when each minute is critical. We would like to remind anyone who is living, working or travelling in rural communities to take a moment to find out where the nearest AED is located.

“We are delighted to provide these four additional units into the Hurunui district. This has only been possible with the help of our amazing donors, who support New Zealand Red Cross. Each device has an expected lifespan of about 8 years, which will also include refreshing batteries and pads when needed. If you are keen to sponsor a new AED for your community please get in touch.”

For further information:

Dean Eades
Emergency Management Officer
Hurunui District Council
027 586 1733
dean.eades@hurunui.govt.nz

To talk to the Red Cross about AED Sponsorship:

Mary Baines

Senior Communications Advisor

New Zealand Red Cross

+64 27 262 3922

Mary.Baines@redcross.org.nz


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 