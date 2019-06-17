UPDATE: Fatal crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai

UPDATE: Fatal crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of Plenty

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of Plenty.

Two others received minor injuries.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place on Poripori Road and Cambridge Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible

