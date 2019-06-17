UPDATE: Fatal crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai
Monday, 17 June 2019, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
UPDATE: Fatal crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of
Plenty
Police can now confirm one person has died
following a crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of
Plenty.
Two others received minor injuries.
The road
remains closed and diversions are in place on Poripori Road
and Cambridge Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area if
possible
ENDS
