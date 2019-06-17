Two-week maintenance project for Waterworld

Waterworld’s main pool hall will be closed for two weeks in July for a range of maintenance and renewals projects.

The flagship facility of Hamilton City Council’s Hamilton Pools operation is more than 40 years old, and although it was extensively refurbished in 2018, regular maintenance and renewals project are fundamental to the safe operation of the complex and to meet the needs of its wide range of customers.

The Council’s Aquatics Manager, Stuart Davidson, says the work will commence on Monday 8 July and mean the 50m and dive pool are unavailable until Monday 22 July.

“We’re altering our approach to the mechanical and technical management and maintenance of our pools,” Mr Davidson says.

“We believe having a regular maintenance shutdown, during which we do as much as possible, is preferable to a series of shorter staggered closures over a longer period of time.”

July has been selected for the partial closure of Waterworld as traditionally it is the quietest month of the year for the complex, with lower-than-usual customer numbers. The closure does occur during school holidays, but families can take advantage of programmes and events at Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum and Hamilton City Libraries, or visit one of the city’s many playgrounds.

Mr Davidson says as well as refurbishment of disabled toilets and changing rooms, the July work will include replacement of PA speakers, dive pool compressor, and replacement of vital filters and pumps in the plant room at the facility.







A flooring issue will also be addressed – work which cannot be done while the pools are in use – and improvements will also be done to the outdoor barbecue and picnic area.

“This is about providing the best possible service, experience and water quality for our stakeholders and customers,” Mr Davidson says.

“We do appreciate this will inconvenience some of our patrons and we apologise for that – but this work is vital. Lane swimmers can swim at Gallagher Aquatic Centre, which was recently refurbished.”

Waterworld’s 25m pool, toddler’s pool, Hydrotherapy pool, gym and hydroslides are not affected by the partial closure.





