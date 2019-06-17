Wellington continues to support soup kitchen after 118 years

On Friday 14th June, the Wellington community demonstrated their support of the Compassion Soup Kitchen. Over 250 volunteers collected at 20 sites across Wellington City, Lower Hutt and Porirua to support the Soup Kitchen’s service to help people in need to live with dignity in the community.

The Compassion Soup Kitchen has been serving the Wellington community for 118 years. As the Soup Kitchen’s biggest fundraiser, donations from the annual Street Appeal ensure the doors to this important service will remain open to those who need it.

The Street Appeal plays a vital role in raising both funds and awareness to assist the community in the challenges they are facing, such as housing deprivation, addiction, poor mental health, food insecurity, and social isolation.

“The kitchen is the heart of the Home. You know you’re home when you walk in the Compassion Soup Kitchen and everyone’s there!”– says a Soup Kitchen guest. The Compassion Soup Kitchen provides a safe place where people are known, welcome and wanted.

The Soup Kitchen provides breakfast and dinner, Monday to Saturday serving over 120 meals each day to anyone who needs it. The Soup Kitchen also offers social service support, meaningful activities including gardening, sewing, fishing and creative writing, and a sense of community. Two support workers walk alongside guests by supporting them in arranging accommodation, access to financial entitlement, and finding employment opportunities. No matter who the person is or how long their journey may be, the Soup Kitchen aims to be here to support them every step of the way.







The guests, volunteers, Sisters and staff of the Compassion Soup Kitchen would like to thank you for your generosity on Friday. Your donations enable the Soup Kitchen to ensure this important service and continue its mahi supporting vulnerable Wellingtonians.

If you would like to find out more about the work of the Compassion Soup Kitchen, how to support or donate please go to www.soupkitchen.org.nz.





