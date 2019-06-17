UPDATE - Search for missing boat, Lake Hauroko

Sergeant Ian Martin, Invercargill Police:

Police will tomorrow morning resume the search to locate one person following a boat that went missing with two people aboard on Lake Hauroko, Southland on Friday 31 May.

Six members from the Police National Dive Squad and four members from the Invercargill Search and Rescue team will take part in the search operation.

The search is expected to start in the morning depending on weather conditions.

The team will cover the southern end of the lake for the search.

The body of a woman was located at the southern end of the lake on 1 June.

Debris which is believed to have come from the boat was also located.

The people on board the boat are understood to have been a man and a woman in their 60s, from Christchurch.

Members of the public that come across debris while out boating on the lake are urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.

Maritime New Zealand is investigating the incident, alongside NZ Police who are investigating on behalf of the Coroner.











