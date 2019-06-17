Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reports of sewage in Bay confirmed as not from Council

Monday, 17 June 2019, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Recent media coverage has outlined public concerns relating to raw sewage in Tasman Bay, particularly at Schnappers Point, a popular surfing spot. Council has confirmed that this sewage did not come from Council infrastructure.

It is not possible for the raw sewage that was reported, to have come from the Nelson North Wastewater Treatment Plant at Wakapuaka, due to the multiple treatments in place throughout the Council system. It is suspected that this waste is coming from recreational boats and ships emptying their waste in the area.

Sewage that reaches the Nelson North Wastewater Treatment Plant is treated and discharged via an outfall pipe which extends approximately 450m out into Tasman Bay. The sewage goes through multiple stages of treatment, firstly passing through screening at the Neale Park pump station before being further treated at Nelson North. At the treatment plant, the treatment process includes pre-screening, a trickling filter, clarifier, oxidation ponds and wetlands.

In addition, the facility has a large "stormwater flow buffering capacity" in front of the treatment plant to cater for extreme rainfall events. The plant is operating as expected and is meeting all consent conditions.

Due to these measures in place, it is not possible for the raw floating sewage reported in the Schnappers Point area to come from Council infrastructure.

“It is disturbing to hear the concerns of the surfing fraternity relating to what they are seeing at Schnappers Point. We know this is not coming from Council infrastructure, so we need to work with the community to identify the source.

“It is possible that the waste seen by the surfers is coming from recreational boats or ships. We ask boaties in Tasman Bay to please dispose of their waste appropriately, and will be working with them to make sure we all take care of our environment,” said Chief Executive Pat Dougherty.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 