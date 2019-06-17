UPDATE: SH29 remains closed following fatal crash
Monday, 17 June 2019, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of Plenty, remains closed
following a fatal crash this afternoon.
The two-vehicle
crash was reported to Police at 2.20pm.
Diversions are in
place on Poripori Road and Cambridge Road.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
