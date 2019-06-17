Dairy woman wins Edge leadership opportunity

17 June 2019

Chelsea Smith from the King Country has won the opportunity to participate in The Edge, a unique leadership programme provided by The Outward Bound Trust with support from New Zealand’s largest network of Chartered Accounting firms, NZ CA.

Smith won the scholarship as part a new partnership between NZ CA and the Dairy Women’s Network, a not for profit organisation with a focus of supporting woman in dairying in New Zealand to be the best they can be both on and off farm.

“We were extremely excited that as part of our new NZ CA partnership they offered The Dairy Women’s Network a placement on The Edge 2019 provided by The Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand, Anakiwa,” Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton said.

“Chelsea was so happy when I contacted her to let her know; it’s going to be such a valuable experience as she takes the next steps in her leadership journey.”

Benton said the Edge is a unique long term leadership development investment made by NZ CA and is designed specifically to help participants draw on their own personal strengths and develop the mind-set and confidence to lead with their most natural and impactful style.

“As one of our Dairy Women’s Network Regional leaders Chelsea will not only learn new skills and knowledge, but will develop a mind-set to lead and influence more effectively that will enable her to provide more value for her Dairy Women’s Regional Network and her farming operation.”







Smith said she couldn’t wait to attend the course based at Outward Bound in the Marlborough Sounds that is split into two week long modules in late July and early August and November and is worth over $7,000.

“I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to invest in my personal growth and step out of my comfort zone to learn and grow,” Smith said. “The best part is the opportunity to gain the confidence to lead with influence and pass on my knowledge and experience to others.”

Alan Hay, Executive Officer of NZ CA, said it was an association of 30 of New Zealand’s leading Independent Chartered Accounting firms that has a strong rural presence and valued empowerment and knowledge within its ranks.

“So our support of The Edge leadership programme fits well for us as it provides participants the opportunities, space and tools to grow their unique strengths and skills rather than focusing on the traditional models of leadership. There is no doubt this is a great opportunity for Chelsea we are proud to have played a part in.”

