Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dairy woman wins Edge leadership opportunity

Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:38 pm
Press Release: Dairy Womens Network

Dairy woman wins Edge leadership opportunity
17 June 2019

Chelsea Smith from the King Country has won the opportunity to participate in The Edge, a unique leadership programme provided by The Outward Bound Trust with support from New Zealand’s largest network of Chartered Accounting firms, NZ CA.

Smith won the scholarship as part a new partnership between NZ CA and the Dairy Women’s Network, a not for profit organisation with a focus of supporting woman in dairying in New Zealand to be the best they can be both on and off farm.

“We were extremely excited that as part of our new NZ CA partnership they offered The Dairy Women’s Network a placement on The Edge 2019 provided by The Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand, Anakiwa,” Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton said.

“Chelsea was so happy when I contacted her to let her know; it’s going to be such a valuable experience as she takes the next steps in her leadership journey.”

Benton said the Edge is a unique long term leadership development investment made by NZ CA and is designed specifically to help participants draw on their own personal strengths and develop the mind-set and confidence to lead with their most natural and impactful style.

“As one of our Dairy Women’s Network Regional leaders Chelsea will not only learn new skills and knowledge, but will develop a mind-set to lead and influence more effectively that will enable her to provide more value for her Dairy Women’s Regional Network and her farming operation.”



Smith said she couldn’t wait to attend the course based at Outward Bound in the Marlborough Sounds that is split into two week long modules in late July and early August and November and is worth over $7,000.

“I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to invest in my personal growth and step out of my comfort zone to learn and grow,” Smith said. “The best part is the opportunity to gain the confidence to lead with influence and pass on my knowledge and experience to others.”

Alan Hay, Executive Officer of NZ CA, said it was an association of 30 of New Zealand’s leading Independent Chartered Accounting firms that has a strong rural presence and valued empowerment and knowledge within its ranks.

“So our support of The Edge leadership programme fits well for us as it provides participants the opportunities, space and tools to grow their unique strengths and skills rather than focusing on the traditional models of leadership. There is no doubt this is a great opportunity for Chelsea we are proud to have played a part in.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Dairy Womens Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 