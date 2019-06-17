Appeal for witnesses following light aircraft crash
Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses following Masterton
light aircraft crash "
Police are looking to speak with
anyone who witnessed yesterday's light aircraft crash who
hasn't yet come forward.
The crash occurred about 11.15am
near Hughes Line, Masterton.
Police have today been
assisting the Civil Aviation Authority and Transport
Accident Investigation Commission in investigating the
circumstances surrounding the crash.
The body of the
second pilot was removed from the scene around 2pm
today.
Anyone with information that may assist this
investigation is urged to contact Masterton Police by
calling (06) 370
0300.
ENDS
