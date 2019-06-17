Appeal for witnesses following light aircraft crash

"UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses following Masterton light aircraft crash "

Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed yesterday's light aircraft crash who hasn't yet come forward.

The crash occurred about 11.15am near Hughes Line, Masterton.

Police have today been assisting the Civil Aviation Authority and Transport Accident Investigation Commission in investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The body of the second pilot was removed from the scene around 2pm today.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Masterton Police by calling (06) 370 0300.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

