Police acknowledge IPCA findings into excessive use of force
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane
Todd:
Police accepts the findings of the
Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report that
found an off-duty officer used excessive force during a
dispute in Christchurch.
In November 2015, an off-duty
officer involved himself in a dispute between his friend and
the friend’s former partner.
Police accepts all the
findings in the IPCA’s report which include that the
on-duty officers attending the incident acted appropriately,
including seeking assistance to mitigate a potential
conflict of interest and that reviews of the criminal
investigation identified potential lines of enquiry that
Police should have followed up.
The Police officer
involved in this matter was given a disciplinary
sanction.
Police have since provided conflict of interest
training to all of our teams to ensure greater awareness and
mitigation
strategies.
