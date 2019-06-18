Police acknowledge IPCA findings into excessive use of force

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd:

Police accepts the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report that found an off-duty officer used excessive force during a dispute in Christchurch.

In November 2015, an off-duty officer involved himself in a dispute between his friend and the friend’s former partner.

Police accepts all the findings in the IPCA’s report which include that the on-duty officers attending the incident acted appropriately, including seeking assistance to mitigate a potential conflict of interest and that reviews of the criminal investigation identified potential lines of enquiry that Police should have followed up.

The Police officer involved in this matter was given a disciplinary sanction.

Police have since provided conflict of interest training to all of our teams to ensure greater awareness and mitigation strategies.











