Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Great Walks opening day booking results

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

A week since Great Walk 2019/20 bookings opened (on 11 June 2019) 9000 bookings have been made says the Department of Conservation (DOC).

“While these figures will change over the coming year, bookings are up 10% on this time last year and bookings by New Zealanders also up by 10%, making up about 70% of bookings so far,” says DOC Heritage and Visitors Director Steve Taylor.

“The Great Walks are the rock stars of the walking world and not everyone was able to secure their preferred time or walk. However, there is still lots of room across the network of nine tracks and one river journey for people to secure a spot.”

The Paparoa Track had 564 bookings in the first day of bookings opening, 91% of which were made by New Zealanders.

“It’s good to see New Zealanders excited about their newest Great Walk. The track opens to walkers and bikers on 1 December and is already becoming pretty full for those first opening months,” says Steve Taylor.

“Another notable result is, while there was a 9% decrease in first day bookings on our most famous Great Walk, the Milford Track, there was a significant rise in bookings on lesser known gems, the Rakiura Track (up a whopping 129% on last year), Whanganui River Journey (up 83%) and Heaphy Track (up 46%).”

Milford Track received 2000 bookings in the first day and is currently 80% booked up.

To book, find out more or check prices visit: www.doc.govt.nz/greatwalks



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 