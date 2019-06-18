Great Walks opening day booking results

A week since Great Walk 2019/20 bookings opened (on 11 June 2019) 9000 bookings have been made says the Department of Conservation (DOC).

“While these figures will change over the coming year, bookings are up 10% on this time last year and bookings by New Zealanders also up by 10%, making up about 70% of bookings so far,” says DOC Heritage and Visitors Director Steve Taylor.

“The Great Walks are the rock stars of the walking world and not everyone was able to secure their preferred time or walk. However, there is still lots of room across the network of nine tracks and one river journey for people to secure a spot.”

The Paparoa Track had 564 bookings in the first day of bookings opening, 91% of which were made by New Zealanders.

“It’s good to see New Zealanders excited about their newest Great Walk. The track opens to walkers and bikers on 1 December and is already becoming pretty full for those first opening months,” says Steve Taylor.

“Another notable result is, while there was a 9% decrease in first day bookings on our most famous Great Walk, the Milford Track, there was a significant rise in bookings on lesser known gems, the Rakiura Track (up a whopping 129% on last year), Whanganui River Journey (up 83%) and Heaphy Track (up 46%).”

Milford Track received 2000 bookings in the first day and is currently 80% booked up.

To book, find out more or check prices visit: www.doc.govt.nz/greatwalks









