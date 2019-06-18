Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch: Baby Come Back

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 11:22 am
Press Release: ChristchurchNZ


It’s time we talked about our city centre. For years we complained of a plain CBD, lacking in shops and restaurants, lacking in activities and places to hang out.

Those days are over.

Our city centre is stacked with shops and retailers, bars and eateries, galleries and outdoor activities. The perception of a dull city is now well and truly wrong, and baby, it’s time to come back.

Baby Come Back is the latest campaign from ChristchurchNZ, designed to change locals’ perception of their city centre.

Following the adventures of Chadlee and Chatfield, our unlikely city heroes, Baby Come Back showcases our busy city, filled with activities and experiences.

A comedic and tongue-in-cheek suite of assets, the campaign will be used by central city businesses to promote the city centre they call home. Assets will be made available for businesses themselves to use.

“We want to have fun with Baby Come Back, create conversations, have some laughs, and encourage people to explore their CBD together,” said Tim Loftus, ChristchurchNZ general manager of marketing, brand and communications.

The video was shot and produced by Christchurch production company Belmont Productions Ltd, and features lead actors Shay Horay and David Correos.

Paul Lonsdale, Central City Business Association manager, said the campaign was well-suited to the changing nature of Christchurch’s CBD.

“Our businesses have invested and worked hard to establish themselves, and their collective efforts are helping drive the revitalisation of our city centre. Significant progress has been made and we feel the time is right for people to come back,” Lonsdale said.



“We’re thrilled to see an initiative like Baby Come Back aimed at breathing life into the city centre, particularly during the colder months of winter.”

Central city businesses will have access to Baby Come Back assets, and are encouraged to use them to promote their slice of the city.

“We want the city to own the Baby Come Back initiative and create a movement of positivity and togetherness in our central city,” Loftus said.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch is an exciting place to be but there are many poeple out there that have not yet explored their new central city – now is the time.”

For more information, check out christchurchnz.com/explore

