Coastguard Wanaka gets a $20,000 boost

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Wheels at Wanaka

Coastguard Wanaka gets a $20,000 boost towards its new building at Eely Point, Wanaka

A fresh start this morning for Coastguard Wanaka with Allan Dippie, General Manager, Wheels at Wanaka and Robert Duncan Executive Director, Wheels at Wanaka presenting $20,000 to help seed funding for Coastguard Wanaka new boat shed, to be built at Eely Point, Wanaka.

Allan Dippie mentioned that “Coastguard Wanaka are a very small organisation who provides a vital service for the Upper Clutha Lakes and they need all the support they can get to keep up with the demands of a rapidly growing population and tourism numbers.”

Wheels at Wanaka is governed by the Wheels at Wanaka Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation, who’s aim is to distribute surplus operational funds to selected regional community organisations. In 2019 distributions are as follows:

1. Wanaka Coastguard received $20,000, being $10,000 from event operating surpluses and $10,000 from the sale of the 1961 Whizz Ski Galore vintage boat donated kindly by Wanaka resident, Clynt Nauman.

2, And the West Otago Vintage Club receives $5,000

3. Other regional community groups benefited from Wheels at Wanaka via donations and free market space including: Upper Clutha Plunket $500, Wanaka Lions, Roxburgh Lions, Warbirds Over Wanaka, Rotary Wanaka $1,500, Wanaka Fire Brigade $3,500 and St Johns. Plus, Wanaka Community House raised $3,200 via a charity auction held at our Saturday night Shakedown in the Shed function.



For future events, Wheels at Wanaka hopes to set up a contestable fund which smaller clubs could apply for to assist restoration of specific items to be shown at the next event.

Planning is already underway for Wheels at Wanaka 2021, to be held at Three Parks, Easter Weekend Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th April.

You can keep up to date with our news on www.wheelsatwanaka.co.nz or join our mailing list info@wheelsatwanaka.co.nz

