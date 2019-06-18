Arrest in Gorge Road crash investigation

Queenstown Police today made an arrest in relation to a single-vehicle crash on Gorge Road, Queenstown on 13 March.

A 26-year-old Queenstown man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

The crash had left a 22-year-old German woman in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

She has since recovered enough to return to Germany with her family, who had travelled to New Zealand to support her.

The man will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday, 24 June.

