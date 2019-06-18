Name Release 5 – Christchurch Terror Attack
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Following the lifting of a suppression order by the court
Police are now in the position to formally release the name
of a further victim identified following the Friday 15 March
2019 terror attack.
Name:
Zekeriya TUYAN
Gender:
Male
Date of birth:
10/10/1972
Citizenship:
Turkey
Location of death: Deans Avenue
Mosque
ENDS
