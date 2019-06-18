Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police seek information in relation to theft

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police




Lake Tekapo Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the female (pictured) in relation to a theft at a business premises on Friday 14 June.

The unknown female wearing an NZ Couriers top entered a business premises at about 4pm and has taken a courier bag containing a large sum of cash.

She was wearing a courier top that is no longer worn by NZ Courier staff.

She is described to be between mid and late 20s, with shoulder length brown hair, medium build, along with the jacket she's also wearing black Nike shoes, and black trousers.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Lake Tekapo Police at Bradley.Morton@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail) or you can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

