Final referendum result announced

The final count for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s referendum on a proposed visitor levy of short-term visitor accommodation has been confirmed. Full results are as follows:

Votes Received/Percentage

> I SUPPORT the introduction of a visitor levy as an additional charge on short term accommodation throughout the district: 8,032 votes/81.17%

> I OPPOSE the introduction of a visitor levy as an additional charge on short term accommodation throughout the district: 1,863 votes/18.83%

> Informal votes: 1/0.00%

> Blank voting papers: 24/0.00%

> Overall voter return was 42.04%, amounting to 9,920 votes.

Voting on the proposed visitor levy closed at noon, 5 June 2019. The final result saw turnout rise from the provisional count’s 41.45%; both are higher than anticipated, with 30% return for a non-binding referendum considered high.

