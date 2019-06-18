Have You Seen Jaymilee?

She is 155cm tall and of a small build, with shoulder-length brown hair. If you have seen her please contact Police on 105.

Jaymilee Greig, 14, has been missing from her Gonville, Whanganui residence since Friday 14 June.

Gordon Campbell: On Asking The Banks To Be Nicer To Farmers

Few would begrudge the idea that banks should be made to act more humanely – given the obscene profits that the Aussie banks are extracting annually from New Zealand, they can surely afford to cut some slack.

Yet the interesting background statistic is that farm debt in New Zealand has exploded by 270% in the last 20 years, to around $63 billion... More>>