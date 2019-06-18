Have You Seen Jaymilee?
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Jaymilee Greig, 14,
has been missing from her Gonville, Whanganui residence
since Friday 14 June.
Police have concerns for her
safety.
Jaymilee has connections in Whanganui and
Auckland.
She is 155cm tall and of a small build, with
shoulder-length brown hair.
If you have seen her please
contact Police on
105.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more