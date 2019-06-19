$10.2 million Powerball prize unclaimed
19 May 2019
Hamilton’s missing millionaire: $10.2 million Powerball prize unclaimed
It may be winter, but now’s the perfect time for Hamilton Powerball players to get stuck into some spring cleaning – there’s a $10.2 million winning Powerball ticket on the loose.
A ticket bought at Whitcoulls The Base in Hamilton won $10.2 million with Powerball on Saturday, but Lotto New Zealand is still waiting for the lucky winner to claim their prize.
The $10.2 million win is the third largest Powerball prize ever won in the area – and the first time a Hamilton ticket has won Powerball so far this year.
With a winning Powerball ticket hiding somewhere in the city, Lotto NZ is urging Hamilton players to dig out their tickets and get checking. So where is the winning ticket likely to be?
“Most big winners keep their Lotto tickets in their purse or wallet – in fact, that’s where almost a quarter of this year’s millionaires tucked their lucky tickets before claiming their prize,” said Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.
But some big winners have kept their tickets in some more unique hiding places.
“This year’s millionaires have had some creative hiding places, with winning tickets found everywhere from on the car dash and in the glove box to inside a piano stool and even in an underwear drawer. You never know where this winning ticket could be sitting.”
This is the tenth time that Powerball First Division has been won so far this year, continuing an incredible run of luck for New Zealand Powerball players.
“We’re almost halfway through the year and we’ve already heard some amazing stories from this year’s Powerball winners about how the win will change their lives – and help their local communities.
“We’re sure this win will be just as life-changing from Hamilton’s newest millionaire – all they need to do is claim their prize.”
Anyone who purchased their ticket for the Lotto draw on Saturday 15 June at Whitcoulls The Base should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they would like to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Background
Powerball First Division wins in 2019
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|2 January
|$22.3 million
|Inglewood Bookcentre
|Taranaki
|26 January
|$10 million
|Feilding Video Centre
|Feilding
|9 February
|$8 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16 February
|$5.5 million
|MyLotto
|Christchurch
|13 March
|$11 million
|Unichem Stortford Lodge
|Hastings
|17 April
|$16.2 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|24 April
|$5.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|1 May
|$5.5 million
|Taipa Foodmarket
|Taipa
|22 May
|$9.2 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|15 June
|$10.2 million
|Whitcoulls The Base
|Hamilton
Powerball First Division wins in Hamilton, all time
|Rank
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|1
|November 2014
|$16.2 million
|Countdown Hamilton
|2
|July 2016
|$13.3 million
|MyLotto, Hamilton
|3
|June 2019
|$10.2 million
|Whitcoulls The Base
|4
|June 2018
|$9.3 million
|Chartwell Lotto
|5
|November 2018
|$6.3 million
|Glenview Centre Lotto & Post
|6
|November 2017
|$4.2 million
|Glenview Centre Lotto & Post
ENDS