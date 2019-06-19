Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$10.2 million Powerball prize unclaimed

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Lotteries Commission

19 May 2019

Hamilton’s missing millionaire: $10.2 million Powerball prize unclaimed

It may be winter, but now’s the perfect time for Hamilton Powerball players to get stuck into some spring cleaning – there’s a $10.2 million winning Powerball ticket on the loose.

A ticket bought at Whitcoulls The Base in Hamilton won $10.2 million with Powerball on Saturday, but Lotto New Zealand is still waiting for the lucky winner to claim their prize.

The $10.2 million win is the third largest Powerball prize ever won in the area – and the first time a Hamilton ticket has won Powerball so far this year.

With a winning Powerball ticket hiding somewhere in the city, Lotto NZ is urging Hamilton players to dig out their tickets and get checking. So where is the winning ticket likely to be?

“Most big winners keep their Lotto tickets in their purse or wallet – in fact, that’s where almost a quarter of this year’s millionaires tucked their lucky tickets before claiming their prize,” said Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

But some big winners have kept their tickets in some more unique hiding places.

“This year’s millionaires have had some creative hiding places, with winning tickets found everywhere from on the car dash and in the glove box to inside a piano stool and even in an underwear drawer. You never know where this winning ticket could be sitting.”

This is the tenth time that Powerball First Division has been won so far this year, continuing an incredible run of luck for New Zealand Powerball players.



“We’re almost halfway through the year and we’ve already heard some amazing stories from this year’s Powerball winners about how the win will change their lives – and help their local communities.

“We’re sure this win will be just as life-changing from Hamilton’s newest millionaire – all they need to do is claim their prize.”

Anyone who purchased their ticket for the Lotto draw on Saturday 15 June at Whitcoulls The Base should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they would like to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Background

Powerball First Division wins in 2019

DatePrizeStoreLocation
2 January$22.3 millionInglewood BookcentreTaranaki
26 January$10 millionFeilding Video CentreFeilding
9 February$8 millionMyLottoAuckland
16 February$5.5 millionMyLottoChristchurch
13 March$11 millionUnichem Stortford LodgeHastings
17 April$16.2 millionMyLottoAuckland
24 April$5.3 millionMyLottoAuckland
1 May$5.5 millionTaipa FoodmarketTaipa
22 May$9.2 millionMyLottoAuckland
15 June$10.2 millionWhitcoulls The BaseHamilton

Powerball First Division wins in Hamilton, all time

RankDatePrizeStore
1November 2014$16.2 millionCountdown Hamilton
2July 2016$13.3 millionMyLotto, Hamilton
3June 2019$10.2 millionWhitcoulls The Base
4June 2018$9.3 millionChartwell Lotto
5November 2018$6.3 millionGlenview Centre Lotto & Post
6November 2017$4.2 millionGlenview Centre Lotto & Post

