Homicide investigation launched
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a
29-year-old man presented to Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot
wound shortly after 7pm on Tuesday 18 June.
The man later
died in hospital.
Police have identified a scene of
interest in the Mohaka Village which is currently under
guard.
A forensic examination of the scene is expected to
take place later today.
Police are continuing to
investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death
and would like to hear from members of the public in the
Mohaka area that may know about this incident.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact the Wairoa Police on 06 831
0700.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
