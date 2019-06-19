Pukekohe regeneration set to begin

A plan to regenerate Pukekohe’s town centre has been approved.

Panuku Development Auckland’s strategy to unlock the rural town’s potential, known as a high-level project plan (HLPP), was given the green light by Auckland Council’s Finance and Performance Committee yesterday, following endorsement by the Franklin Local Board last month.

The plan provides a framework for Pukekohe as it faces rapid growth and increased population. Enhancing the town centre will create a central hub for southern Auckland and northern Waikato communities.

Deputy Mayor and Franklin Ward Councillor Bill Cashmore is delighted that Pukekohe is now firmly on Panuku’s development agenda.

"This plan is a great step forward for Pukekohe and the community that relies on this important rural town. Now that Panuku’s strategy has been given the green light, we are looking forward to seeing regeneration take place in the town centre.”

Panuku’s Chief Executive Roger MacDonald says that Panuku is excited to unlock Pukekohe’s considerable potential.

“We’re delighted to add Pukekohe to our urban regeneration programme across Auckland. Pukekohe has great heritage, shopping, local food, arts and culture facilities, sports and recreation activities and a diverse community.

“We have shaped a plan for Pukekohe’s town centre, working alongside the Franklin Local Board, mana whenua and the community and we’re pleased to see this approved by the Mayor and councillors.”

"We want to attract professional and larger employers and enhance support for our existing economic base, such as growers and the wider horticultural and agricultural sectors.







“We want to attract professional and larger employers and enhance support for our existing economic base, such as growers and the wider horticultural and agricultural sectors.

“It’s a plan that aims to give people more time, by helping them spend less time in vehicles or travelling long distances.”

The strategy involves transforming existing Auckland Council land into developments that will benefit the community and further contribute to the regeneration of Pukekohe.

Ms Fulljames says land council owns but that is no longer required can be used to better benefit the community.

“By taking a strategic high-level approach to land parcels it means we can look at where the locals’ needs can be better met.”

