Tragic vehicle and train collision in the Bay of Plenty
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Tracksafe Foundation
Rail safety not for profit organisation TrackSAFE NZ extends
its deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this
morning’s tragic vehicle and train collision in the Bay of
Plenty.
“It goes without saying that this incident is an
absolute tragedy for all concerned - the victims, their
friends and families, witnesses, emergency services
personnel and the locomotive engineer (train driver) and
other rail staff affected,” says Foundation Manager Megan
Drayton.
“It is a tragic reminder of the need for all
motorists and pedestrians to take extreme care at all times
around our rail network. “Trains are heavy, they are
often travelling faster than they appear and they cannot
stop in a
hurry.”
