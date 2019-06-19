Tragic vehicle and train collision in the Bay of Plenty

Rail safety not for profit organisation TrackSAFE NZ extends its deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this morning’s tragic vehicle and train collision in the Bay of Plenty.

“It goes without saying that this incident is an absolute tragedy for all concerned - the victims, their friends and families, witnesses, emergency services personnel and the locomotive engineer (train driver) and other rail staff affected,” says Foundation Manager Megan Drayton.

“It is a tragic reminder of the need for all motorists and pedestrians to take extreme care at all times around our rail network. “Trains are heavy, they are often travelling faster than they appear and they cannot stop in a hurry.”









