Search for missing man in Pirongia mountain area, Waikato district

Please attribute to Sergeant Vince Ranger, Waikato Police Search and Rescue:

Waikato Police and Waikato LandSAR are searching in the Pirongia mountain area looking for missing Waikato man Richard Michael Shaw.

The 44-year-old, who lives near Pukemoremore, was last seen on 6 June.

His vehicle was also seen on 12 June in the car park at the end of Greys Road, near the Pirongia Lodge, which was reported to Police on 17 June.

Searchers are focusing on the Grey Road carpark and tracks off that area.

Mr Shaw is described as 185cm tall, of medium build with short light coloured hair.

It is not known what clothing Mr Shaw was wearing at the time he went missing and it is believed he was alone.

Police are very keen to hear from people who have seen anybody in the Mount Pirongia area fitting his description or from any of his friends who may have any information.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sergeant Ranger on 021 191 2445.



