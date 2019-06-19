Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Innovative Nature Play Programme TimberNook launches

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: TimberNook

18 June 2019

Media Release, for immediate release

Innovative Nature Play Programme TimberNook launches on the West Coast

TimberNook West Coast is pleased to offer local children a nature programme in the coming July school holidays, with a special focus on engaging the senses and inspiring creativity in the great outdoors. TimberNook is an outdoor programme for children that integrates sensory experiences, imagination and nature. The West Coast will be the fourth TimberNook location in Aotearoa, which already runs successfully in Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Christchurch as well as internationally in the UK, Canada, Australia and the United States.

The first programme will be offered in the July school holidays at Kahurangi Lodge in Kumara. ‘Barefoot and Buckets’ is a classic TimberNook Programme where children aged 5-12 have unique play experiences that challenge their mind and body in natural settings, followed by hours of free play out in the wild. They will be doing everything from muddy construction ‘work’ to a hero rescue mission to hosting a secret pizza party in the woods. The programme will be led by TimberNook New Zealand Director Wendy Pirie MHSc and local facilitator Jess Gummer.

TimberNook was founded by Angela Hanscom, a paediatric occupational therapist, to educate families, teachers and the broader community about the critical links between play, nature and child development. The TimberNook curriculum weaves together the therapeutic benefits of nature with activities that inspire children to think creatively, to accept challenges, and to learn from failure. TimberNook is now bringing this innovative and developmentally appropriate nature programming to children all over the world.



Meaningful play in natural settings is becoming vital to children in a world that has become technologically driven and challenged by greater learning requirements at younger ages. As we continue to decrease children’s time and space to move and play outdoors, we are seeing a simultaneous rise in the number of children that are presenting with sensory and motor deficits. At the same time, classroom teachers are observing more and more children having trouble with attention, falling out of their chairs at school, increased clumsiness and even aggressiveness with games like tag on the playground. Research shows that the psychological and physical health of children improves when they spend time outside on a regular basis.

Programme Information

TimberNook launch and open day

When: 2.30-4pm, Sunday 14 July

Cost: Free, all welcome

Where: Kahurangi Lodge Scout Den, Kumara Junction

Barefoot and Buckets Holiday Programme

Designed for 5 – 12 years

When: 9am – 3pm, Monday 15 July – Friday 19 July 2019

Cost: $225 for 5 days or $50 per day. Family discounts may apply

Where: Kahurangi Lodge Scout Den, Kumara Junction

Limited spaces – to register and find out more email nzwestcoast@timbernook.com

ENDS


