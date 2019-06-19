Body of missing jet boater located, West Coast
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man was located on a beach at Kakapotahi on
the West Coast today.
The body was located by a fisherman
early this morning and reported to Police when he returned
to shore about 9.30am.
Police recovered the body early
this afternoon and confirmed it to be that of 29-year-old
Daniel Shane McLellan-Skeggs, from Christchurch.
Mr
McLellan-Skeggs went missing following a jet boating
incident on the West Coast on May 17.
His family would
again like to thank all volunteers and members of the public
that assisted with the extensive search in the days
following the
incident.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture
David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government.
The same Sir John Key who denied there was a housing crisis in New Zealand – and who sold his own beach house to Hisco – seems to have also been living in denial in his role as ANZ’s chairman of the board. More>>