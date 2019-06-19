Body of missing jet boater located, West Coast

The body of a man was located on a beach at Kakapotahi on the West Coast today.

The body was located by a fisherman early this morning and reported to Police when he returned to shore about 9.30am.

Police recovered the body early this afternoon and confirmed it to be that of 29-year-old Daniel Shane McLellan-Skeggs, from Christchurch.

Mr McLellan-Skeggs went missing following a jet boating incident on the West Coast on May 17.

His family would again like to thank all volunteers and members of the public that assisted with the extensive search in the days following the incident.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

