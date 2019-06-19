Name release - fatal light aircraft crash, Masterton

Police can now release the names of the men who died following a crash involving two light aircraft near Hughes Line, Masterton, on Sunday 16 June.

They were 20-year-old Joshua Christensen and 66-year-old Craig McBride, both of Masterton.

“Police are continuing to investigate this tragic incident on behalf of the Coroner, in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan.

“We extend our sympathies to Mr Christensen’s and Mr McBride’s family and friends.”











