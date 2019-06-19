Name release - fatal light aircraft crash, Masterton
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of the men who died
following a crash involving two light aircraft near Hughes
Line, Masterton, on Sunday 16 June.
They were 20-year-old
Joshua Christensen and 66-year-old Craig McBride, both of
Masterton.
“Police are continuing to investigate this
tragic incident on behalf of the Coroner, in conjunction
with the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Accident
Investigation Commission,” says Acting Detective Senior
Sergeant Haley Ryan.
“We extend our sympathies to Mr
Christensen’s and Mr McBride’s family and
friends.”
