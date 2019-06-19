Police operation under way Stokes Valley

Police are currently undertaking a pre-planned operation at Kereru Grove, Stokes Valley, to locate a person who is wanted to arrest.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) are providing assistance.

Cordons are in place restricting access to Kereru Grove .

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible until this operation is completed.

Police thank residents for their patience and cooperation.











