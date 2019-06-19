Police operation under way Stokes Valley
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently undertaking a pre-planned operation at
Kereru Grove, Stokes Valley, to locate a person who is
wanted to arrest.
The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) are
providing assistance.
Cordons are in place restricting
access to Kereru Grove .
Members of the public are
advised to avoid the area if possible until this operation
is completed.
Police thank residents for their patience
and
cooperation.
