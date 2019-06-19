Sale of Auckland Council offices goes unconditional

On 29 April 2019, Auckland Council entered into a conditional agreement with Asset Plus Ltd for the sale of the council's offices at 35 Graham Street, subject to approval by Asset Plus shareholders at their meeting in June.

On 17 June 2019 the sale, for an agreed price of $58 million, was approved by Asset Plus shareholders at their meeting, with settlement to occur on 28 June 2019.

“Our aim is to make council services more accessible to all Aucklanders, providing a contact point within 10km of where they live.” – Chair of Finance and Performance Committee, Councillor Ross Clow.

