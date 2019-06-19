Sale of Auckland Council offices goes unconditional
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
On 29 April 2019, Auckland Council entered into a
conditional agreement with Asset Plus Ltd for the sale of
the council's offices at 35 Graham Street, subject to
approval by Asset Plus shareholders at their meeting in
June.
On 17 June 2019 the sale, for an agreed price of $58
million, was approved by Asset Plus shareholders at their
meeting, with settlement to occur on 28 June 2019.
“Our
aim is to make council services more accessible to all
Aucklanders, providing a contact point within 10km of where
they live.” – Chair of Finance and Performance
Committee, Councillor Ross Clow.
For full details visit
OurAuckland.
