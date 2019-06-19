UPDATE: Police operation, Stokes Valley
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is in Police custody following a pre-planned
operation at Kereru Grove, Stokes Valley, this
afternoon.
Police wish to advise there was no risk to the
public and thank residents for their patience and
cooperation.
