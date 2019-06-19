Masterton District Council offers condolences

It is with profound sadness that Masterton District Council, the owner and operator of Hood Aerodrome, offers its condolences to the families and friends of those lost in the aircraft incident on Sunday 16th June.

The Council has been working with police and waiting until they were able to formally identify the deceased before providing further comment.

Today police confirmed Craig McBride and Joshua Christensen were the pilots that lost their lives.

“This loss is not just a devastation for our aviation community, but also the wider community,” Mayor Lyn Patterson said.

“Craig was passionate and determined and gave a lot to the Masterton community through his involvement in sport and teaching.

“I understand Josh was an inspiring young man. The loss of someone so young is an absolute tragedy.”

“The Masterton District Council has offered an open door to the aviation community to please contact us if we can provide any support.”

The incident is being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.











© Scoop Media

