Victoria Street Linear Park one step closer

The Victoria Street Linear Park is one step closer with the awarding of the contract for the development of the business case. The contract has been awarded to Jacobs New Zealand Ltd who will also work on the conceptual design.

The Linear Park will create a pedestrian friendly link between Victoria Park and Albert Park.

“It’s good to be one step closer to creating a great space for people in the middle of our city. If you look at other linear parks around the world, including the world-famous High Line in New York, you can see how they transform cities,” said Mayor Goff.

“The project is still some years off completion, but the business case and conceptual design begin what we need to do to bring this project to fruition.

“Aotea Station will be the busiest passenger station in Auckland once the City Rail Link opens. Having an attractive, people friendly link going down Victoria Street at the station entrance will make a huge and positive difference to people using our city centre.”

Chair of Planning Committee Councillor Chris Darby said, “The thin green line of the park pierces the densest and busiest neighbourhoods in Auckland. It significantly increases the amount of green public space through the midtown area, where a significant deficit in open space exists.

“The linear park dramatically improves connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists reaching the city-centre and universities, with potential to extend to Parnell via the rediscovered Albert Park tunnels.”

Deputy Chair of Planning Committee Councillor Richard Hills said, "It's fantastic to see this crucial milestone on our green link through the city centre. It will connect our parks and eventually connect pedestrians and cyclists with the walking and cycling route over the harbour bridge."









