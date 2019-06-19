Freedom Camping Update

A decision on Auckland Council’s Freedom Camping bylaw has been deferred.

Chair of the Hearings Panel Linda Cooper, in a decision supported by Mayor Phil Goff, has announced the decision to delay the Hearings Panel recommendations report.

“We have had a community group signal its intent for potential legal action against the proposed bylaw,” Cr Cooper says.

“The Hearings Panel is using this time to get advice and complete our recommendations, before we report to the Governing Body.”

“We have heard the concerns raised by the community on this issue and I want the issue deferred until Council has got it right,” says Mayor Goff.

Public consultation on the proposed Freedom Camping bylaw ran from 3 December to 18 February 2019 and public deliberations were held on 4 April, 29 May and 31 May 2019.











