Freedom Camping Update
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
A decision on Auckland Council’s Freedom Camping bylaw has
been deferred.
Chair of the Hearings Panel Linda Cooper,
in a decision supported by Mayor Phil Goff, has announced
the decision to delay the Hearings Panel recommendations
report.
“We have had a community group signal its intent
for potential legal action against the proposed bylaw,” Cr
Cooper says.
“The Hearings Panel is using this time to
get advice and complete our recommendations, before we
report to the Governing Body.”
“We have heard the
concerns raised by the community on this issue and I want
the issue deferred until Council has got it right,” says
Mayor Goff.
Public consultation on the proposed Freedom
Camping bylaw ran from 3 December to 18 February 2019 and
public deliberations were held on 4 April, 29 May and 31 May
2019.
