Serious crash – Oakleigh, Whangarei District

Emergency services are attending a serious crash at the intersection of SH1 and Springfield Road, Oakleigh, Whangarei District.

Police were alerted around 5.50pm.

The road is closed and diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

