Man charged in relation to attack on Star the pony

Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson:

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal in relation to an incident in Waitati, Otago.

Police received a report on Monday 18 February 2019 that a miniature pony had been attacked around midnight near the corner of Brown and Pitt Streets, Waitati.

The miniature pony, named Star, had been stabbed approximately 41 times while tethered to a fence in a paddock.

The man will appear at Dunedin District Court tomorrow, Thursday 20 June.

“Police would like thank members of the public who came forward and offered information that assisted this investigation, it is much appreciated,” says Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson.











