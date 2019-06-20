Man charged in relation to attack on Star the pony
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson:
A
49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with cruelty
to an animal in relation to an incident in Waitati,
Otago.
Police received a report on Monday 18 February 2019
that a miniature pony had been attacked around midnight near
the corner of Brown and Pitt Streets, Waitati.
The
miniature pony, named Star, had been stabbed approximately
41 times while tethered to a fence in a paddock.
The man
will appear at Dunedin District Court tomorrow, Thursday 20
June.
“Police would like thank members of the public who
came forward and offered information that assisted this
investigation, it is much appreciated,” says Detective
Sergeant Chris
Henderson.
© Scoop Media
