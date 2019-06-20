Fatal crash, Otaika, Whangarei
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person died in a single vehicle crash
on Otaika Valley Rd, Otaika, Whangarei earlier this
morning.
Police were alerted to the crash between Stunnell
Road and Mulberry Lane shortly after 12am.
One person died
at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
