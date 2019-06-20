Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes to Blenheim’s bus timetable from Monday 1 July

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Changes to Blenheim’s bus timetable will come into force on Monday 1 July 2019 in an effort to ensure the service runs on time.

This change will see Blenheim’s single bus, which currently operates six circuits a day, reduced to four circuits a day.

The circuit is divided into two loops servicing north and south routes, but with only a one minute interval between the two loops the bus is often late.

Council finance and information supervisor David Craig said recent changes to the Employment Relations Act, which requires minimum rest breaks and meal breaks to be scheduled for bus drivers, also contributed to the decision to reduce the number of bus circuits.

“The changes to the timetable will comply with new legislation and keep buses running on time,” David said.

“We hope to carry the same volume of passengers but have more passengers on each of the four circuits.”

The new timetable will not affect the trials of new bus routes, including return services to Renwick and Picton, which are currently being developed.

The changes to Blenheim’s bus timetable will be ratified at next week’s Council meeting on Thursday 27 June.

For a copy of the new timetable please visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/parking-roads-and-transport/blenheim-bus-service

ENDS



