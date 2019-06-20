Update - shooting near Kawhia

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in the Te Awamutu District Court today charged in relation to the death of Faalili Molei Fauatea.

Mr Fauatea died from gunshot wounds at an address near Kawhia on Thursday 6 June.

The man is facing additional charges of murder, three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and selling a Class C controlled drug.

He had previously appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

