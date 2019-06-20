Update - shooting near Kawhia
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 37-year-old man is due to appear in the Te Awamutu
District Court today charged in relation to the death of
Faalili Molei Fauatea.
Mr Fauatea died from gunshot wounds
at an address near Kawhia on Thursday 6 June.
The man is
facing additional charges of murder, three counts of
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and
selling a Class C controlled drug.
He had previously
appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with
unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and possession
of
methamphetamine.
