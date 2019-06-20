Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Swinging from Sunrise to Sunset in the central city

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Gap Filler

Swinging from Sunrise to Sunset in the central city this weekend.



A sunrise to sunset ‘swingathon’ is taking place in the central city this Saturday to mark the shortest day of the year on the city’s newest and brightest swing. Members of the public are invited to come along and take turns to help keep the swing swinging from dawn (8:03am) until dusk (5pm) on the shortest day of the year.

The set of giant, orange swings is a result of a new project inspired by Christchurch youth. Gap Filler, in partnership with Fletcher Living, is launching the #chchswing this Saturday with a dawn til dusk event called the Solstice Swingathon.

“It takes a lot of effort to get the biggest swing going,” says Gap Filler co-founder Ryan Reynolds. “But man, once you do, it had me laughing out loud. You must get at least 3 metres off the ground! It certainly brings out your inner-child.”

Hawke’s Bay teenager Charlie O-Brien, the Guinness Book of World Records holder for the longest continuous swing (32 plus hours in April this year) is coming especially to attend the swingathon event. “The swings look awesome - I can’t wait to give them a try,” says Charlie.

The #chchswing project was developed by Gap Filler in conversation with young people from a number of youth organisations. “From youth engagement that was happening in the city, we learned that what they felt was missing in the city were places just to hang out,” says Reynolds. “And they’re really keen on places to take photos for using on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. The #chchswing is made of two separate parts that resemble a giant photo frame. When you stand in a certain place to take a photo, the frames of the swings line up to make what looks like a giant photo frame.”



The #chchswing is one of a suite of temporary, placemaking projects for the One Central development under the banner of Placemaking at One Central. This is a partnership between Gap Filler and Fletcher Living. The projects span the five blocks between the Margarent Mahy playground and Lichfield Street and include the Detour pump track, a youth space featuring a basketball court, ping pong table and street art space, the 03 Eatery and two Good Spot community car parks.

Mark Doyle from Fletcher Living says: “It’s great to see another activation from our ‘Placemaking at One Central’ programme open in the heart of the city. Alongside the pump-track, basketball court, hammock forest and the mini-golf, the swings are another fun and healthy activity that we have introduced through our partnership with Gap Filler, for use by the growing community in central Christchurch.”

The bespoke swing was designed by Pippin Wright-Stow of F3 Design. Wright-Stow has a history of being involved with some of Christchurch’s quirky, creative projects. He designed the rooftop Sky Playground at Cathedral Grammar School, as well as Gap Filler’s Super Street Arcade and Dance-O-Mat. Of the swing he says: “It's a playground swing with a twist...and a tilt!. We set ourselves a real challenge to utilise a forced perspective spot where the frames act as a twisted square format Instagram-able surround. It's been so much fun working on a brightly coloured sculptural project that brings joy to those exploring the burgeoning inner-city.”

The #chchswing is a stone’s throw from the Margaret Mahy playground and the Detour pump track (also a Gap Filler/Fletcher Living project). “It’s yet another free, public amenity in the central city for people of all ages to enjoy,” says Reynolds. “Our aim is to contribute towards creating a vibrant central city community.”

Hot coffee and snacks will be available on site for the duration of the Solstice Swingathon event. A professional photographer will also be at the event to capture the fun with photos available to members of the public for free after the event.

[Ends]


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Gap Filler on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Detail Released: Firearms Buy-Back Scheme "Strikes Fair Balance"

Licensed firearms owners will get fair compensation for weapons handed in during the six-month buy-back and amnesty, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Police Minister Stuart Nash announced today.

The fund available for the buy-back and amnesty has also increased by $40 million through a contribution from ACC. The total set aside for the scheme is now over $200 million. More>>

 

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 