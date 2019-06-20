Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LGOIMA review suggestions welcomed

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council will introduce changes to improve its practice and compliance with the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act following a review by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The review was one of three carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman – Horowhenua District Council was chosen to represent district councils, Christchurch City Council was chosen to represent city councils, and Treasury was chosen to represent central government.

While the review did not identify any conduct by Council that was wrong, unreasonable or contrary to law, ten suggestions for improvement were made. The review praised Council for its systems and policies: “The fact that the Council has excellent systems and strong official information policies is testament to the leadership it has had in recent years.”

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton welcomed the review. He said while the recommendations are suggestions only, he intends to implement them.

“As an organisation, we are focused on taking our practice from good to great. The Ombudsman’s review will help us do that,” said Mr Clapperton.

The suggestions include:

• Appointing an executive sponsor for official information practices

• Place all media, elected member and property information requests through the LGOIMA process

• Establish a peer review structure for LGOIMA responses

• Senior leaders to actively foster a positive LGOIMA culture



• Build a better public reputation for transparency by incorporating LGOIMA and proactive release into community engagement strategies.

In addition, Council will introduce regular all staff reminders about LGOIMA best practice and update LGOIMA information on its website, which the Ombudsman commended Council as an example of a good website.

Mr Clapperton said he is sure that councils around New Zealand will learn from the review as well and implement the suggestions that apply to them.”

One of the concerns raised in the review was a reduction in response times. In 2017/18 year, 141 LGOIMA requests were received, and 87.9% were processed within the statutory timeframe – that compared with 63 LGOIMA requests in the 2015/16 year when 95.2% were processed within the statutory timeframe.

The current year is tracking lower again, and Mr Clapperton said he shares the Ombudsman’s concerns.

“I’m certain that by implementing the Ombudsman’s suggestions, we can lift response times back to levels last seen three years ago.”

A copy of the Ombudsman’s review can be found on the website of the Office of the Ombudsman - LGOIMA compliance and practice - Horowhenua District Council


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 