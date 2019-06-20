Police message ahead of Tonga game - have fun, but stay safe

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Area Commander for Counties Manukau West:

Police are encouraging league fans to plan ahead as Saturday night’s game between Tonga and New Zealand gets closer.

Inspector Matt Srhoj says Police have been working with a number of partners from different communities and organisations around planning for the game.

“We know this is an exciting time for league supporters and we encourage people to enjoy the night,” says Inspector Srhoj.

“We also ask that while people are having a good time that they are also respectful and mindful of others."

Inspector Srhoj says there will be an increased visibility of Police before and after game in the immediate area.

“The presence of our staff is to ensure everyone’s safety on the night.”

Police are encouraging fans to plan ahead for game day and to also have a plan to get home safely.

There will be a number of road closures in place around the Ōtāhuhu Town Centre on Saturday.

“In the past there has been congestion around Ōtāhuhu and we anticipate this will be the case this year,” says Inspector Srhoj.

Police advise motorists, if possible, to avoid the Ōtāhuhu area towards the end of the week.











