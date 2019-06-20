Repair of SH12 partial washout is completed

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that work to repair a partial road washout on SH12 near Paparoa in Northland has been completed.

The work realigned the road by approximately 1.5m to more stable ground after the shoulder subsided in heavy rain last December.

Underground services have been relocated and a damaged storm water culvert was replaced.

“A temporary speed limit will remain in place while the seal on the new alignment settles. We will need to return in warmer weather to apply a second seal that assists with waterproofing of the road and is part of normal maintenance,” says Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while we restored the state highway to a safe and resilient condition.

