Wellington set to be a zero carbon capital by 2050

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Wellington City Council’s goal of becoming a carbon zero city by 2050.

"Wellington businesses are up for the challenge of reducing emissions and being kinder to the planet," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"As an organisation, we have been certified Carbon Zero for three years now and encourage more organisations to follow suit.

"Wellington becoming carbon zero by 2050 lines up with the Government’s emissions targets for New Zealand set in the Carbon Zero Bill currently before Parliament.

"It is critical that Council works closely with local businesses to ensure our city’s goals are met. Businesses are already being proactive in trying to reduce waste and the amount of plastic we throw away. They need to be involved in the decision making process and their initiatives should be supported by our local council.

"We look forward to representing businesses’ views to Council as they develop their plans to achieve this ambitious goal.

"It will require the Council to think strategically about the challenges facing the city. For example, achieving a densely compact and walkable city requires Council leadership on building earthquake regulations and insurance concerns.

"The Council needs to champion the vision for central city development and create the right environment for building owners to make the most of their properties.

"The pathway to zero carbon emissions requires economically sustainable decisions to encourage further investment and innovation.




