Annual Plan 2019/20 for Kāpiti published

The complete Annual Plan document outlining what Kāpiti Coast District Council will work on in the next financial year has been released. The plan is available online from today and will be in Council’s service centres in the coming weeks.

Starting 1 July, the 2019/20 plan includes budgets and key focus areas ranging from water treatment upgrades to community facility renewals.

Kāpiti residents will see major work progressed across the District in 2019/20, particularly around further strengthening of the District’s water supply and roading networks.

The new budgets mean an average 4.8 per cent rates increase across the District. This works out at an average increase of $2.73 per week per household. Actual increases will depend on the value, location and type of property.

The plan follows the direction set out in the Council’s 2018-38 Toitu Kāpiti Long Term Plan for a sustainable future for everyone in the Kāpiti Coast community.

Mayor K Gurunathan said the plan is a great result because it means Council can continue progressing the priorities that came out of the community engagement and consultation to set its direction as part of the 2018-38 Long Term Plan development.

“We are keenly aware that affordability is an issue for many in our District, and we’ve worked hard to keep the rates increase as low as possible,” he said.

Ratepayers can visit the Council’s website to get an indicator of what their new rates will be. Final rates are scheduled to be struck at a Council meeting on 27 June.







www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/annualplan2019

Kāpiti creative funds on offer again

The second round of this year’s Creative Communities Scheme funding grants offered through Creative NZ and the Kāpiti Coast District Council has just opened.

“The grants support arts activities that celebrate Kāpiti culture, community involvement and our diversity, particularly youth and Toi Māori,” Acting General Manager Place and Space for the Council, Ian Littleworth says.

“We’re asking again for the arts community to tell us their inspiring ideas for activities that bring our community together to celebrate the special nature and breadth of our arts scene here on the Coast.”

The funding round earlier this year saw fourteen grants totally $22,200 made for events that included classical concerts, workshops on Samoan dance, traditional Ngā Toi Māori whakapapa quilting, and Taiko drumming, interactive theatre for young people and children’s puppet theatre.

Applications for projects to start after 29 August this year close Friday 19 July 2019. Council’s Grants Allocation Committee (Creative Communities) makes the funding decisions on 29 August.

About the scheme

Creative New Zealand set the criteria, and provide the standard application form and guide.

The three main funding criteria are:

1. Broad community involvement – the project will create opportunities for our local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

2. Diversity – The project will support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of our local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity.

3. Young people – The project will enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

