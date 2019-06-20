Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Plan 2019/20 for Kāpiti published

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The complete Annual Plan document outlining what Kāpiti Coast District Council will work on in the next financial year has been released. The plan is available online from today and will be in Council’s service centres in the coming weeks.

Starting 1 July, the 2019/20 plan includes budgets and key focus areas ranging from water treatment upgrades to community facility renewals.

Kāpiti residents will see major work progressed across the District in 2019/20, particularly around further strengthening of the District’s water supply and roading networks.

The new budgets mean an average 4.8 per cent rates increase across the District. This works out at an average increase of $2.73 per week per household. Actual increases will depend on the value, location and type of property.

The plan follows the direction set out in the Council’s 2018-38 Toitu Kāpiti Long Term Plan for a sustainable future for everyone in the Kāpiti Coast community.

Mayor K Gurunathan said the plan is a great result because it means Council can continue progressing the priorities that came out of the community engagement and consultation to set its direction as part of the 2018-38 Long Term Plan development.

“We are keenly aware that affordability is an issue for many in our District, and we’ve worked hard to keep the rates increase as low as possible,” he said.

Ratepayers can visit the Council’s website to get an indicator of what their new rates will be. Final rates are scheduled to be struck at a Council meeting on 27 June.



www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/annualplan2019

Kāpiti creative funds on offer again

The second round of this year’s Creative Communities Scheme funding grants offered through Creative NZ and the Kāpiti Coast District Council has just opened.

“The grants support arts activities that celebrate Kāpiti culture, community involvement and our diversity, particularly youth and Toi Māori,” Acting General Manager Place and Space for the Council, Ian Littleworth says.

“We’re asking again for the arts community to tell us their inspiring ideas for activities that bring our community together to celebrate the special nature and breadth of our arts scene here on the Coast.”

The funding round earlier this year saw fourteen grants totally $22,200 made for events that included classical concerts, workshops on Samoan dance, traditional Ngā Toi Māori whakapapa quilting, and Taiko drumming, interactive theatre for young people and children’s puppet theatre.

Applications for projects to start after 29 August this year close Friday 19 July 2019. Council’s Grants Allocation Committee (Creative Communities) makes the funding decisions on 29 August.

About the scheme

Creative New Zealand set the criteria, and provide the standard application form and guide.

The three main funding criteria are:

1. Broad community involvement – the project will create opportunities for our local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

2. Diversity – The project will support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of our local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity.

3. Young people – The project will enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 