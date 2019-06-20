Plans plotted and rates resolved for 2019/20

Detailed designs of a new bridge across the Waikato River and community village in Rototuna, construction of a rail platform for the passenger service to Auckland, and groundwork for four new gardens at the city’s premier visitor attraction are among the headline projects to be undertaken by Hamilton City Council in the next year.

The Council’s work and finances for the next 12 months were confirmed at today’s (Thursday 20 June 2019) meeting with the formal adoption of the 2019/20 Annual Plan (year two of the 2018-28 10-Year Plan).

Key projects for 2019/20 include:

• $15.3M towards the complete the upgrade of the city’s wastewater treatment plant at Pukete, only the third major upgrade since 1976.

• Upgrading Hamilton’s water treatment plant in Waiora Tce, with $3.6M invested to start this $30M project.

• $72M for new roads (including detailed bridge design) and stormwater pipes and upgrades to wastewater capacity to develop the Peacocke community.

• $2.5M to completing the Rototuna sports park.

• $15.5M for work on the Ring Road to extend Wairere Dr between Cambridge Rd and Cobham Dr, with construction complete in 2021.

• $10.5M for road improvements and a new rail platform at Rotokauri with an adjacent car park.

• $2.9M on excavation, in-ground infrastructure, foundations and a tilt slab in preparation for the new Ancient Egyptian, Pacifika, Medieval Courtyard and Baroque Theatre gardens at Hamilton Gardens.

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King says the plan sets the right course at a pivotal time for the city.







“Our 2019/20 Annual Plan sets out $323.6M in capital spending, while still meeting our budgeted savings targets of $94M over 10 years,” says Mayor King.

“We’re continuing to enable development of Hamilton’s newest community in Peacocke in the south of the city, with a government interest-free loan saving our city more than $65M in interest as well as other subsidies of more than $110M.”

Seven new projects have been added to what was included for 2019/20 in the 10-Year Plan:

• $150,000 for a traffic study in Greenwood St/Kahikatea Dr (undertaken jointly with NZ Transport Agency)

• $230,000 to fund a 12-month, seven-day-a-week trial to extend City Safe to suburban Hamilton

• $200,000 to develop an updated 20-year vision for the central city

• $150,000 to contribute to development of a structure for swimmers/divers or vessels at Hamilton Gardens

• $1M to respond to seismic assessments of Council buildings

• a $100,000 annual grant to de-sex abandoned cats

• a $100,000 increase the annual Single Year Community Grant fund, bringing the total to $436,000.

The rates resolution was also passed at the meeting, confirming the 3.8% rates increase for 2019/20 and the continuation of the rates changes adopted in the 10-Year Plan.

These include the transition from land value to capital value rating and the staged introduction of the uniform annual general charge (UAGC). The new rates are also the first to use the 2018 property valuations.

“Hamilton is buzzing, and its growth reflects our great river city being an attractive place to live, work, play and visit,” says Mayor King. “I am proud to present an Annual Plan I believe will improve the wellbeing of our people and build a more vibrant, attractive and prosperous city.”

Click here to read the 2019/20 Annual Plan.

The meeting also saw the approval of Council’s Development Contributions Policy, which will come into effect 1 July 2019.



© Scoop Media

