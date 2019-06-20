Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council meeting to finalise 'no surprises' budget

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

A budget that focuses on delivering core services while keeping rate rises to lower than signalled in the Long Term Plan will be considered by Christchurch City Council next week.

The Council is meeting on Tuesday to finalise its 2019/20 Annual Plan, which sets out the organisation’s work programme for the next 12 months and how it plans to finance it.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

“The 2018-28 Long Term Plan that we adopted last year forecast an average overall rate increase of 5.5 per cent for the 2019/20 financial year, but we went into this budget process determined to get that rate increase down,’’ says Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

“The budget that staff will be presenting to Councillors for adoption next week is a steady as we go budget. It’s not about spending money on new projects or initiatives. It is about investing in our core services and routine maintenance,’’ the Mayor says.

“However, we have agreed to support the development of a multicultural centre for Christchurch.

“During public submissions on the Draft Annual Plan leaders of Christchurch's ethnic communities advocated that a multicultural centre is needed more than ever in the wake of the 15 March terror attack and we have taken that on board. Money has been earmarked for a centre, however, there are other funders to work with as well,’’ the Mayor says.

“The other substantial change from the Draft Annual Plan that we consulted on relates to how much we fund Regenerate Christchurch.

“We had budgeted $4 million for Regenerate Christchurch but we have made the decision to reallocate much of that funding to other regeneration projects



“The Council is going to take over the Southshore and South New Brighton work that was started by Regenerate Christchurch so $1 million in funding will need to be allocated for that. That leaves the Council with $2 million in funding that was originally tagged for Regenerate Christchurch that it will have to make a decision on,’’ the Mayor says.

The budget papers that will be considered by the Council on Tuesday provide for an average rate rise of 4.99 per cent – half a per cent less than was proposed in the Long Term Plan.

Read the agenda(external link) for Tuesday’s Annual Plan meeting.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 