Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free weekend buses for Hamilton youth from 1 July 2019

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Free weekend buses for Hamilton youth from 1 July 2019


People aged 18 and under will soon be able to travel on Hamilton’s bus network for free during weekends.

During its meeting today Hamilton City Council today voted 11-1 to support a phased approach to develop and implement a youth concession for public transport in the city.

The one-year trial will include free bus travel within Hamilton on weekends and public holidays, starting 1 July 2019.

The estimated cost of the initiative is being covered by $25,000 from existing Council budgets, and $25,000 from Waikato Regional Council.

The Council’s City Transportation Unit Manager, Jason Harrison, says funds from the Council’s parking revenue will be used to offset costs associated with the free youth rides.

The move, which is hoped to encourage long-term public transport behaviour change, is expected to see an increase in demand on all weekend bus services in the city.

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King says: “Many people tell me they don’t like seeing empty buses on the road.

“So, let’s full them up, let’s take cars off the road, let’s help the environment, let’s make buses free.

“Hamilton will be the first Council and the first city to do this and I think we can be very proud of that. I also want to remind the public that a month later our disabled community will also get to ride buses at anytime, anywhere in the Waikato, for no charge to them.”

“Late last year I announced the council desire to introduce free buses for 18 and under. I am pleased to see Auckland Council Mayor Phill Goff follow our footsteps, announcing in April free buses for under 15s for Auckland.”



Youth will have to present their student ID to access this service. It is also hoped a youth ID process will be implemented in July for those under 18 who don’t readily have a student ID available.

All data captured during the 12-month trial will be applied to a future business case to develop and implement a youth concession that could see reduced weekday youth fares, and eventually free youth travel at all times.

Waikato Regional Council is responsible for contracting and providing bus services in Hamilton.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 