"Police launch homicide investigation in Mangere"

Attribute to Detective Inspector Colin Higson, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation following a serious assault in the Mahunga Drive, Mangere area.

Police are currently speaking with a man in connection with this incident.

There are a number of Police enquiries underway this evening, however we can confirm that a woman has died at the scene after it appears she has been hit by a vehicle.

Two other people were injured in the incident – a woman has sustained serious injuries and a man has sustained moderate injuries.

There is currently a scene examination underway on Mahunga Drive and part of the road is currently closed while this is ongoing.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out tomorrow.

We would like to reassure the public that we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the community.

Police will release a further update once more information is available, however this is unlikely to be this evening.

