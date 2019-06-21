Car collides with pole on Gordonton Rd, expect delays
Friday, 21 June 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash on Gordonton Rd (near
Darjon Dr), Waikato where a car has collided with a pole
resulting in power cuts to 12 houses.
There are no
reported injuries.
WEL Networks are fixing the lines and
this requires one lane to be blocked off.
A stop go
system is in place to ensure traffic flow but motorists are
advised to expect delays.
