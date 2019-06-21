Car collides with pole on Gordonton Rd, expect delays

Police are responding to a crash on Gordonton Rd (near Darjon Dr), Waikato where a car has collided with a pole resulting in power cuts to 12 houses.

There are no reported injuries.

WEL Networks are fixing the lines and this requires one lane to be blocked off.

A stop go system is in place to ensure traffic flow but motorists are advised to expect delays.

